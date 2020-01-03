Ultimate Secure Cash Price Tops $0.0143 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $148,004.00 and $199.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

