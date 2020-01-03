Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an accumulate rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.95.

UBER opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,530,823 shares of company stock worth $1,781,693,875 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

