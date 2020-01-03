Typerium (TYPE) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Typerium has a market capitalization of $524,184.00 and $159.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. During the last week, Typerium has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00185959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.01403019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121246 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Typerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

