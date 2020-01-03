Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ TUES opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.83. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.38 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, Director Reuben E. Slone acquired 63,047 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,549,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 380,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 161.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 473,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 292,463 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

