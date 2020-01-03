TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.31

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 223594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

