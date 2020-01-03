TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) were up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.46, approximately 125,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 168,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGA shares. ValuEngine raised TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.