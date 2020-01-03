Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Cowen from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Argus set a $396.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.81.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $430.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $435.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Tesla by 67.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after acquiring an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

