Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:GIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 2,346,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,478. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

