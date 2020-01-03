Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,714,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 811,740 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $8.81.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TLRA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Telaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.
The company has a market cap of $398.65 million, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Telaria by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Telaria by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 157,419 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telaria by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 62,284 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Telaria (NYSE:TLRA)
Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.