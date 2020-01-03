Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,714,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 811,740 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLRA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Telaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

The company has a market cap of $398.65 million, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Telaria by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Telaria by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 157,419 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telaria by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 62,284 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telaria (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

