TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia Sells 21,300 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $546,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,675.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Michael Cotoia sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $526,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Cotoia sold 22,200 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $555,222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 174,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth $56,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth $72,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth $201,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

