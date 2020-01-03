Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Technical Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Technical Communications alerts:

NASDAQ TCCO opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Technical Communications has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Technical Communications had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Technical Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technical Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.