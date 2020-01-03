SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.49 Million

Equities analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report sales of $785.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.00 million and the lowest is $763.00 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $701.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of SIVB traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.33. The stock had a trading volume of 466,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,677. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $259.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.20. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,328 shares of company stock worth $3,652,381 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.