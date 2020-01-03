Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $228.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.44.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $210.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a twelve month low of $151.63 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average is $210.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $60,571,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 490.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

