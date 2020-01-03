Stillwater Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 313,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 234,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 190,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 82,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. 50,321,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,471,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

