Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $7.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.98.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 255,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,550,000 after purchasing an additional 554,842 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $207,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.81. 27,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $69.97 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

