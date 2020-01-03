SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,814,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 453% from the previous session’s volume of 327,965 shares.The stock last traded at $49.17 and had previously closed at $49.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0593 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 376.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SHM)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.