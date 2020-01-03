Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) fell 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 17,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a current ratio of 131.62 and a quick ratio of 131.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $797,000.00 and a PE ratio of -15.00.

Softrock Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in Western Canada. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on Charlie Lake oilwell in Alberta. The company also owns interests in six industrial mineral permits for the exploration and development of potash, lithium, and diamonds covering 48,344 hectares situated in Alberta.

