Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $38.86, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.