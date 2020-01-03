Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 144,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $122.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,134 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,387. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

