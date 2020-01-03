Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.36 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $39.36 million and approximately $774,597.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.05881495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 39,285,589 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

