Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.38. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 163,423 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SRRA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 412,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

