Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $170.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.78 million and the lowest is $170.08 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $162.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $655.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.24 million to $656.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $690.71 million, with estimates ranging from $684.65 million to $694.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,869. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 185,703 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 284.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

