Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,067,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 400% from the previous session’s volume of 213,560 shares.The stock last traded at $1.74 and had previously closed at $1.67.

SREV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Servicesource International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Servicesource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 47.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

