Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $736,176.00 and $34,733.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058682 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00587698 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00234554 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001777 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,760,423,554 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,423,555 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

