Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 181.60 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 181.50 ($2.39), approximately 64,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 60,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.38).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of $89.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Richard A. M. Ramsay acquired 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,907.36 ($39,341.44).

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

