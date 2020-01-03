Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.34, but opened at $40.17. Schlumberger shares last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 9,750,872 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

