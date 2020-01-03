SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB One Bancorp is the holding company for SB One Bank a commercial bank. It offers financial products and services which includes checking and savings accounts, commercial and consumer loans, investment, insurance, fund transfer, cash management and online banking services. The company offers SB One Insurance Agency Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bancorp, formerly known as Sussex Bancorp, is based in Rockaway, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SBBX opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $234.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.72.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 62.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

