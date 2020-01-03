Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.41

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 13843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

SASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 488,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,713,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

