Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.68.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $166.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.47. The company has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,862 shares of company stock valued at $60,924,363. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,917,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

