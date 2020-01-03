Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a $12.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of SQNS opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

