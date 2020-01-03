Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $503.95 Million

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post $503.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.90 million to $504.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $444.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.92 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.8% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. Rollins has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

