Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Price Up 13%

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares rose 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 16,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 26,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

RZLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.55 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.38 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of drug therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and RZ602, a product candidate that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

