Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Resources Connection stock remained flat at $$16.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 343,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,907. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $523.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

RECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

