Raphael Lamm Purchases 7,600 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm bought 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm bought 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm bought 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Raphael Lamm bought 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,100.00 ($28,439.72).

LSF traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting A$1.63 ($1.15). 301,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a one year low of A$1.31 ($0.93) and a one year high of A$1.84 ($1.30).

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

