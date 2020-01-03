QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $46,443.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05846547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,638,458 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.