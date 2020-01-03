QASH Market Capitalization Achieves $15.97 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $120,166.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, EXX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Huobi, Liquid, IDEX, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

