QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP) Stock Price Up 2%

QANTM Intellectual Property Ltd (ASX:QIP)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.39 ($0.99) and last traded at A$1.39 ($0.99), approximately 10,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.36 ($0.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.94 million and a PE ratio of 16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.35.

About QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP)

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, multinationals, public research institutions, and universities in Australia and internationally. It also offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks, as well as DCC, a litigation service in patent and trademark protection.

