Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Trading Down 7.2%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s stock price fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.30, 572,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 492,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $382.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 658.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

