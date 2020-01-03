Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,822,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27,076% from the previous session’s volume of 131,813 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $0.86.

PULM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

