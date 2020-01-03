Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRNB. ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of PRNB opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.08. Principia Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $61.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simeon George bought 357,142 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $11,114,259.04. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 491,242 shares of company stock worth $15,517,679 and sold 46,000 shares worth $2,188,962. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRNB. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Principia Biopharma by 119.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 535,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Principia Biopharma by 98.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 284,762 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

