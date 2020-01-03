Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.46

Shares of Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and traded as low as $18.75. Premier Investments shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 145,390 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$17.54.

About Premier Investments (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

