Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price was down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $13.14, approximately 726,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,967,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. Equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 511.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 531,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 353,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 352,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

