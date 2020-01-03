Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) shares rose 18.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

About Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

