PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRA Health has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company ended the third quarter on a mixed note. Strong performance by the Clinical Research segment is a positive. PRA Health continues to gain from large pharmaceutical companies, which has contributed substantially to the top line in recent times. Management is optimistic about the integration of Symphony Health. With this buyout, PRA Health expects to enhance ability in the field of data and analytics. The company is also well poised on CRO market prospects. Strong performance by the Clinical Research segment remains a tailwind. A solid EPS view for 2019 instils optimism in the stock. Meanwhile, direct costs shot up in the quarter under review. A slashed revenue guidance for 2019 raises concern. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of PRAH opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 78,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,963,000 after buying an additional 3,967,806 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 203,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,620,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,713,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,651,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.