Polis Market Capitalization Tops $7.83 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00012286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $5,375.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,153,360 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

