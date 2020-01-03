Pluton Reaches Market Capitalization of $797,675.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Pluton has a total market cap of $797,675.00 and $1,000.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00013470 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. During the last week, Pluton has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00189280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.01343909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121718 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

