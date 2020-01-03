PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Up 10.4%

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.65, approximately 144,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 251,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.85) by $5.82. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative net margin of 203.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,037.22%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 25.24% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

