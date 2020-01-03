PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) vs. WhiteHorse Finance (NYSE:WHF) Head-To-Head Review

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 1 2 3 0 2.33

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $63.25 million 4.46 $57.30 million $1.50 9.15

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 40.72% 9.99% 5.74%

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB. The fund focuses on intermediate maturity bonds across multiple industries and sectors. It employs fundamental analysis along with top-down approach to make its fixed income investments. The fund uses in-house research to make its investments. PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund was founded on December 27, 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

