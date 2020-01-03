Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.92

Shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and traded as high as $19.17. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 12,776 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

