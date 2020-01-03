Phoenixcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $132.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $220,195.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00058440 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039779 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00582406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00235120 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00087594 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001806 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

